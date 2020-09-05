Gas pipeline blast kills 16 praying at Bangladesh mosque

Officials say an underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers in Bangladesh, leaving at least 16 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Gas pipeline blast kills 16 praying at Bangladesh mosque

Officials say an underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers in Bangladesh, leaving at least 16 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns