LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Seek Subject

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is 32 year old Kristin R. Vanschoyck is being sought by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. She has 11 active arrest warrants. The arrest warrants consist of several felony charges and 8 Failure to Appears. Vanschoyck is 5’2” tall, weighs 175 pounds, has hazel colored eyes and brown colored hair. She has been known to use the aliases of Kristin R. Lord and Kristen R. Lord.

If you know the whereabouts of Vanschoyck, you are encouraged to provide your anonymous tips to Sergeant Brett Swanson of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team. Sergeant Swanson can be reached by calling or texting (219) 363-9623. Check out the La Porte County Sheriff’s SHARE on the WIMS FACEBOOK PAGE