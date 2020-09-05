Man Arrested After Hit and Run Pile Up



A Michigan City man was arrested after a Hit and Run spree Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday September 2nd at around 3:50 P.M., the La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call indicating that a vehicle had struck several vehicles and overturned at the intersection of Franklin Street (US 421) and Kieffer Road (CR 400N), on the south end of Michigan City. Furthermore, the 911 caller indicated that a black male subject exited the overturned vehicle and fled on foot toward Dunes Inn.

Several Deputies from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office were immediately in the area. Deputies were able to set up a perimeter and locate and identify the suspect that had fled the scene on foot as Robert A. ROSENBOURGH, 32, of Michigan City. ROSENBOURGH was detained as Officer Garrett McDaniel and other MCPD Shift 2 Patrol

Officers determined