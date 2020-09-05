No indictments against Florida police over deadly force

A Leon County grand jury declined to issue indictments against Tallahassee Police officers involved in the shooting deaths of three people in separate incidents that helped ignite Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Florida’s capital city

