No indictments against Florida police over deadly force


Posted on: September 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Leon County grand jury declined to issue indictments against Tallahassee Police officers involved in the shooting deaths of three people in separate incidents that helped ignite Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Florida’s capital city



