Pandemic slows 2nd year of bank shooting survivor’s crusade

While Whitney Austin has made impressive gains in her recovery from 12 close-range gunshots, progress in the former bank executive’s new life’s mission has been slowed by the pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Pandemic slows 2nd year of bank shooting survivor’s crusade

While Whitney Austin has made impressive gains in her recovery from 12 close-range gunshots, progress in the former bank executive’s new life’s mission has been slowed by the pandemic