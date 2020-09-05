Pandemic slows 2nd year of bank shooting survivor’s crusade
While Whitney Austin has made impressive gains in her recovery from 12 close-range gunshots, progress in the former bank executive’s new life’s mission has been slowed by the pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Pandemic slows 2nd year of bank shooting survivor’s crusade
While Whitney Austin has made impressive gains in her recovery from 12 close-range gunshots, progress in the former bank executive’s new life’s mission has been slowed by the pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.