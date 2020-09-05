Portland protests not abating after 100 straight days

Hundreds of people gathered for Black Lives Matter rallies and marches Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days showed no signs of ceasing

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Portland protests not abating after 100 straight days

Hundreds of people gathered for Black Lives Matter rallies and marches Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days showed no signs of ceasing