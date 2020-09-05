Today in History


Posted on: September 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Today in History

Today is Sunday, Sept. 6, the 250th day of 2020. There are 116 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On Sept. 6, 1997, a public funeral was held for Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey in London, six days after her death in a car crash in Paris. In Calcutta, India, weeping masses gathered to pay homage to Mother Teresa, who had died the day before at age 87.

On this date:

In 1888, diplomat and financier Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr. was born in Boston.

In 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz (CHAWL’-gawsh) at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York. (McKinley died eight days later; Czolgosz was executed on Oct. 29.)

In 1909, American explorer Robert Peary sent a telegram from Indian Harbor, Labrador, announcing that he had reached the North Pole five months earlier.

In 1916, the first self-serve grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, was opened in Memphis, Tennessee, by Clarence Saunders….



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Today in History


Posted on: September 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Today in History

Today is Sunday, Sept. 6, the 250th day of 2020. There are 116 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On Sept. 6, 1997, a public funeral was held for Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey in London, six days after her death in a car crash in Paris. In Calcutta, India, weeping masses gathered to pay homage to Mother Teresa, who had died the day before at age 87.

On this date:

In 1888, diplomat and financier Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr. was born in Boston.

In 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz (CHAWL’-gawsh) at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York. (McKinley died eight days later; Czolgosz was executed on Oct. 29.)

In 1909, American explorer Robert Peary sent a telegram from Indian Harbor, Labrador, announcing that he had reached the North Pole five months earlier.

In 1916, the first self-serve grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, was opened in Memphis, Tennessee, by Clarence Saunders….



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.