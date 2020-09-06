Another Marx (his daughter) gets Venice Film Fest spotlight

There’s been a lot of talk about gender parity, feminism and equality at the Venice Film Festival this year, with nearly half the in-competition films directed by women

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Another Marx (his daughter) gets Venice Film Fest spotlight

There’s been a lot of talk about gender parity, feminism and equality at the Venice Film Festival this year, with nearly half the in-competition films directed by women