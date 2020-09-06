Atlas Air flight makes emergency landing in Honolulu


Posted on: September 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Officials say no injuries were reported after an Atlas Air flight carrying more than 200 people had to return to Honolulu after experiencing engine problems Saturday evening



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Atlas Air flight makes emergency landing in Honolulu


Posted on: September 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Officials say no injuries were reported after an Atlas Air flight carrying more than 200 people had to return to Honolulu after experiencing engine problems Saturday evening



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.