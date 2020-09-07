8-year-old killed, 2 adults wounded during Chicago shooting


Posted on: September 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An 8-year-old girl was killed and two adults were severely wounded after they were shot Monday evening in Chicago while they were traveling in a vehicle on the city’s South Side



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

8-year-old killed, 2 adults wounded during Chicago shooting


Posted on: September 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An 8-year-old girl was killed and two adults were severely wounded after they were shot Monday evening in Chicago while they were traveling in a vehicle on the city’s South Side



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.