Greek coast guard stops migrant sailboat south of Crete
Greece’s coast guard says one of its patrol boats stopped a sailboat off the coast of the southern island of Crete after it was found to have been carrying dozens of migrants
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Greek coast guard stops migrant sailboat south of Crete
Greece’s coast guard says one of its patrol boats stopped a sailboat off the coast of the southern island of Crete after it was found to have been carrying dozens of migrants
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.