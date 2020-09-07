Merkel won’t rule out halting pipeline over Navalny


September 7th, 2020 by ABC News

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office has indicated that she might be willing to rethink the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project over the Navalny case



