Merkel won’t rule out halting pipeline over Navalny
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office has indicated that she might be willing to rethink the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project over the Navalny case
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Merkel won’t rule out halting pipeline over Navalny
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office has indicated that she might be willing to rethink the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project over the Navalny case
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.