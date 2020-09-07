Merkel won’t rule out halting pipeline over Navalny

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office has indicated that she might be willing to rethink the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project over the Navalny case

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Merkel won’t rule out halting pipeline over Navalny

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office has indicated that she might be willing to rethink the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project over the Navalny case