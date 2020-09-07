Priest tapped as Duluth, Minnesota bishop resigns amid probe

A priest recently tapped by Pope Francis to become a bishop for a northern Minnesota diocese has resigned after an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor surfaced before he could take up his post

