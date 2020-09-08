EU names Dombrovskis as its new trade chief


Posted on: September 8th, 2020

The European Union’s executive commission is proposing its experienced Latvian vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, to take over the post as trade chief of the bloc following the resignation of Ireland’s Phil Hogan



