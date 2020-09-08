Images of a less expensive Xbox surface online

luza studios/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A less expensive version of Microsoft’s Xbox may be coming later this fall.

According to online tech reports, images of the gaming console, known as the Xbox Series S, have surfaced online. They show a smaller, white unit with a price tag of $299, which is $200 less than the Xbox One.

The Xbox Series S is expected to launch in November.

