With 7 dead, California pot ranch is tied to organized crime

Authorities say an illegal marijuana growing operation where seven people were fatally shot in a small, rural Southern California town had the markings of organized crime

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

With 7 dead, California pot ranch is tied to organized crime

Authorities say an illegal marijuana growing operation where seven people were fatally shot in a small, rural Southern California town had the markings of organized crime