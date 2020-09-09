Ethiopian region votes, defying federal government and PM


Posted on: September 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

People have begun voting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa’s second most populous country



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ethiopian region votes, defying federal government and PM


Posted on: September 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

People have begun voting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa’s second most populous country



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS