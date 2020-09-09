Evers has ‘no regrets’ about response to Kenosha shooting


Posted on: September 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to protests that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Evers has ‘no regrets’ about response to Kenosha shooting


Posted on: September 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to protests that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS