NC: Trump rally exceeded pandemic limits, but not illegal

A spokeswoman for North Carolina’s governor says President Donald Trump’s rally in Winston-Salem this week violated state health and safety protocols but was not illegal

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

NC: Trump rally exceeded pandemic limits, but not illegal

A spokeswoman for North Carolina’s governor says President Donald Trump’s rally in Winston-Salem this week violated state health and safety protocols but was not illegal