New fire breaks out in crowded refugee camp on Greek island

Fire has again struck Greece’s notoriously overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, a day after a blaze swept through the camp and left thousands in need of emergency shelter

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

New fire breaks out in crowded refugee camp on Greek island

Fire has again struck Greece’s notoriously overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, a day after a blaze swept through the camp and left thousands in need of emergency shelter