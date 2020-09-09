‘The Walking Dead’ to end in 2022

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC(ATLANTA) — The Walking Dead is ending after 11 seasons.



AMC announced today that the show’s upcoming 11th season will be its last. But fans can look forward to an extended season of 24 episodes that will air over the course of two years, beginning in late 2021 before officially coming to a close in 2022.



Additionally, AMC has also unveiled plans for a new spinoff series featuring beloved leading stars Norman Reedus, aka Daryl Dixon as he’s known on the show, and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier. The new show is also created by TWD showrunner Angela Kang and former showrunner and current chief content officer for TWD Scott M. Gimple. It’s set to debut in 2023.



Gimple is also developing a scripted anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead.

Prior to the final season, AMC will finish airing season 10, which was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season 10 finale will broadcast on October 4.

The Walking Dead premiered in 2010 and at its height was the most-viewed scripted show on cable television. However, the show as seen a steady decline in its audience in recent years. Star Andrew Lincoln left the series in 2018. The spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead debuted on AMC in 2015.

By Cillea Houghton

