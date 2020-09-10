India, China agree to disengage thousands of border troops

The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers have agreed their troops should disengage from a tense border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions in the Ladakh region where the two sides had their deadliest clash in decades in June

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

India, China agree to disengage thousands of border troops

The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers have agreed their troops should disengage from a tense border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions in the Ladakh region where the two sides had their deadliest clash in decades in June