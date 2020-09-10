Kevin Spacey slapped with sexual assault suit by ‘Star Trek”s Anthony Rapp and anonymous plaintiff

Scott Eisen/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Three years after accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp is finally taking Spacey to court, according to documents obtained by Deadline.

The complaint, filed Wednesday in New York state court, alleges Rapp “sustained psychological injuries,” causing him to suffer “mental anguish, emotional and psychological damage.”

Rapp filed the verified complaint with an unidentified fellow plaintiff. Both teens at the time of the alleged assaults, Rapp and the other plaintiff, identified as “C.D.,” are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from the disgraced actor.

“Kevin Spacey sexually abused Mr. Rapp and another gentleman, who needs to remain anonymous, when they were 14 years old,” the plaintiffs’ lawyer Peter Saghir told Deadline on Wednesday. “Spacey’s conduct was not only improper and abusive, but it was a crime,” added Saghir, who is representing the duo, along with Ben Rubinowitz.

“In bringing this action under New York’s Child Victims Act, Mr. Rapp, who previously came forward to Buzzfeed about the abuse, and our client who needs to remain anonymous have taken the first step to hold Spacey accountable,” Saghir continued. “This lawsuit sends a strong message that no matter how wealthy, powerful or famous you may be you are not above the law. Our clients are looking forward to their day in Court and to obtaining justice for a crime that never should have happened.”

Spacey was terminated from his Netflix series House of Cards in 2017 after Rapp accused him of making sexual advances on him when the Rent star was just 14. Since then, other young men have come forward — including at least 20 at London’s famed Old Vic Theatre alone — accusing Spacey of acting inappropriately and worse.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.