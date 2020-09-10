Las Vegas shooting victims closer to getting $800M payouts

More than 4,400 relatives and victims of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history could receive about $800 million in payouts from MGM Resorts International and its insurers by January

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Las Vegas shooting victims closer to getting $800M payouts

More than 4,400 relatives and victims of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history could receive about $800 million in payouts from MGM Resorts International and its insurers by January