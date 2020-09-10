Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 faces federal charge


Posted on: September 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A prosecutor says a driver accused of shooting at random cars on a North Carolina highway over the weekend is facing a federal firearms charge



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 faces federal charge


Posted on: September 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A prosecutor says a driver accused of shooting at random cars on a North Carolina highway over the weekend is facing a federal firearms charge



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.