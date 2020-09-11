Belarusian leader set to visit Russia as protests continue

Belarusian authorities have detained scores of demonstrators while seeking to end more than a month of protests against the country’s authoritarian president, who is set to visit Russia to help shore up his hold on power after 26 years in office

