Belarusian leader set to visit Russia as protests continue


Posted on: September 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Belarusian authorities have detained scores of demonstrators while seeking to end more than a month of protests against the country’s authoritarian president, who is set to visit Russia to help shore up his hold on power after 26 years in office



