Colombia: 2 days of protests leave 10 dead, over 400 injured
Authorities say two days of protests in Colombia over the death of a man in police custody have left 10 people dead and over 400 injured
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Colombia: 2 days of protests leave 10 dead, over 400 injured
Authorities say two days of protests in Colombia over the death of a man in police custody have left 10 people dead and over 400 injured
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.