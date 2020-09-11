Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires

Firefighters aided by helicopters dropping fire retardant and water are battling two large wildfires that threaten to merge near the most populated part of Oregon

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires

Firefighters aided by helicopters dropping fire retardant and water are battling two large wildfires that threaten to merge near the most populated part of Oregon