Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires


Posted on: September 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Firefighters aided by helicopters dropping fire retardant and water are battling two large wildfires that threaten to merge near the most populated part of Oregon



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires


Posted on: September 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Firefighters aided by helicopters dropping fire retardant and water are battling two large wildfires that threaten to merge near the most populated part of Oregon



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.