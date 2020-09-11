Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

A change in the weather — with winds easing and humidity rising — have helped firefighters battling massive blazes in Oregon that have taken a deadly toll from one end of the state to the other

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

A change in the weather — with winds easing and humidity rising — have helped firefighters battling massive blazes in Oregon that have taken a deadly toll from one end of the state to the other