Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs
For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs
For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.