Josh Hutcherson on lasting impact of ‘The Hunger Games’ and why everyone is like Peeta in quarantine

Courtesy of Tubi/Lionsgate(NEW YORK) — If you’re a fan of The Hunger Games, the odds are in your favor this month. All four movies in the franchise are now available to watch for free on the streaming platform Tubi.

Josh Hutcherson, who starred as Peeta in the film opposite Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss, tells ABC Audio he’s proud of the films’ lasting impact, eight years after the first movie in the series was released.

“It’s great to be a part of a movie and a series that still resonates with an audience. I wish it didn’t because I wish things were better, you know, but I think that it has some powerful, important messages,” he tells ABC Audio.

He adds, “And now that is going to be available for free, more access and more people can see it. Not saying it’s going to change the world or inspire revolution of any sorts, but it’s empowering and it makes you realize that there is power in numbers and in the people.”

Not only do the film’s themes of rising up against oppression still resonate, but a lot of people found a newfound connection to Peeta, a baker’s son, while in quarantine — including Hutcherson himself.

“Well, first of all, I think everyone that I know was making bread during the quarantine,” he laughs. “I tried twice and one was like super spongy and then the other was like super crumbly. I just gave up…I wish I were Katniss, but I think the truth is I feel more like a Peeta.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.