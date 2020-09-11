Prosecutors: Similar charges warrant 1 trial in Floyd death
Prosecutors in the case of four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say the men should face trial together because the evidence and charges against them are similar
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Prosecutors: Similar charges warrant 1 trial in Floyd death
Prosecutors in the case of four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say the men should face trial together because the evidence and charges against them are similar
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.