Indiana murder trial starts with warning of gruesome photos

The murder trial of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body began with a prosecutor warning jurors they’ll see photos of the 2014 crime scene “worse than anything you would see in a horror movie.”

