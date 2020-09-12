Indiana murder trial starts with warning of gruesome photos
The murder trial of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body began with a prosecutor warning jurors they’ll see photos of the 2014 crime scene “worse than anything you would see in a horror movie.”
