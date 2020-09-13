2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car


Posted on: September 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in California in an apparent ambush has prompted a search for the shooter, reaction from President Donald Trump, and a protest



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car


Posted on: September 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in California in an apparent ambush has prompted a search for the shooter, reaction from President Donald Trump, and a protest



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.