Israeli court sentences model Bar Refaeli for tax evasion

An Israeli court has sentenced top model Bar Refaeli to nine months of community service and her mother was sentenced to 16 months in prison, ending a prolonged tax evasion case that had sullied the image of a once beloved national icon

