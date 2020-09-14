Man who twice sold Trump-Maples ring pleads in diamond scam

A suburban Detroit jewelry buyer, auctioneer and appraiser who twice auctioned an engagement ring presented by Donald Trump to Marla Maples has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a multi-million dollar diamond-buying scheme

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Man who twice sold Trump-Maples ring pleads in diamond scam

A suburban Detroit jewelry buyer, auctioneer and appraiser who twice auctioned an engagement ring presented by Donald Trump to Marla Maples has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a multi-million dollar diamond-buying scheme