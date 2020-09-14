Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Hit and Run Accident



On Saturday September 12th at approximately 11:45 P.M., MCPD Shift 3 Patrol Officers were dispatched to the area of East Michigan Blvd. and Warnke Road for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Officers arrived and found a 46-year-old female unresponsive in the roadway being tended to by civilians that were in the area when the accident occurred. Officers began assisting with life saving measures until La Porte County EMS arrived. MedFlight was then summoned and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

