South China Sea Watch: More talks and more tensions


Posted on: September 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The South China Sea remained a point of contention at talks last week between China and the Philippines, with Manila issuing tough words before withdrawing them without explanation



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

South China Sea Watch: More talks and more tensions


Posted on: September 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The South China Sea remained a point of contention at talks last week between China and the Philippines, with Manila issuing tough words before withdrawing them without explanation



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.