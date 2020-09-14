Yoshihide Suga wins party vote for Japan prime minister
Yoshihide Suga has been elected as the new head of Japan’s ruling party, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country’s next prime minister
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Yoshihide Suga wins party vote for Japan prime minister
Yoshihide Suga has been elected as the new head of Japan’s ruling party, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country’s next prime minister
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.