You can stay in the iconic ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion for just $30 a night

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank(LOS ANGELES) — If you wanted to enjoy the comforts of the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion, you’re in luck. To celebrate the beloved sitcom’s 30th anniversary, Will Smith is giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to actually spend a night in Uncle Phil’s sprawling home.

The Bel-Air mansion has been listed on Airbnb as “The Freshest Lost Angeles Mansion Around,” but is only available for five nights — October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14 — for $30 a pop.

Smith himself penned the listing, writing, “If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself – but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”

Smith encourages all renters to “act like you own the place” because it will be “your crib for the night.”

People who manage to snag a night’s stay will enjoy amenities such as a pool area that’s “great for dips,” an outdoor lounge, dining room and the bedroom Smith himself stayed at.

If that doesn’t sound like heaven, each renter gets hooked up with “a fresh pair of Jordans” so they can play a game of hoops inside Smith’s bedroom.

The Oscar nominee also strongly encourages renters to “do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!” The DJ will also virtually welcome all guests.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Smith states that the house will be thoroughly cleaned per CDC guidelines and standards between each visit. In addition, the listing is only available to residents from the L.A. County area, so those who try to snag a date will need to provide proof of residency.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.