"Certified Young Person" Paul Rudd films PSA urging millennials to wear masks

Christopher Polk/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Paul Rudd is teaming up with the State of New York for a PSA encouraging young people to wear masks.

In a video titled “Certified Young Person Paul Rudd Wants You to Wear a Mask,” the actor appears in a yellow sweatshirt and sweatpants with a matching skateboard in hand, standing in front of a green screen of the New York City skyline and speaking all sorts of cool lingo to entice millennials to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I was talking on the iPhone with my homie, Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” Rudd begins, calling masks “totally beast.”

The 51-year-old later stages a fake phone call with a mask-wearing Billie Eilish and jokingly tells viewers that “caring about other people is the new not caring about other people.”

He then takes to a makeshift Tik Tok video where, in between some sick dance moves, he poses a “stop the pandemic challenge” and a “save grandma challenge.”

But the Ant-Man star takes a serious tone at the PSA’s end, pleading with viewers to wear a mask, framing it as a simple step to helping to halt the spread of the virus.

“It’s easy, it’s simple. Please, it’s not hard. People are dying, hundreds of thousands of people are dying and it’s preventable,” he exclaims. “Just wear a mask, I shouldn’t have to make it fun. It’s science.”

Morgan Freeman, Robert DeNiro, Billy Crystal and Ellen Pompeo are some of the other actors who have participated in Cuomo’s Mask Up America PSA campaign.

By Cillea Houghton

