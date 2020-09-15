Chris Evans breaks social media silence following nude photo leak

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Leave it to Chris Evans to have a sense of humor — even after he was the butt of all the jokes after appearing to accidentally leak a nude photo of himself over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Captain America star shared a video with his millions of Instagram followers without editing it, revealing a gallery of videos and pictures, including one believed to be of his junk. He remained silent on the topic, that is until Monday night, when the 39-year-old actor broke his social media silence to deliver an important message.

“Now that I have your attention…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” he tweeted.

Evan’s accidental post over the weekend was quickly deleted, but that didn’t stop some of the witty commentary surrounding the snapshot. His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo chimed in on the conversation tweeting, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.”

His brother, Scott, also poked fun, and jokingly asked, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”

By Danielle Long

