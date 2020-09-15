CNBC’s Cramer apologizes for calling Pelosi ‘crazy Nancy’

CNBC personality Jim Cramer apologized Tuesday for calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘crazy Nancy’ during an interview earlier in the day

