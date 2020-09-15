Organizations recognized for their incredible work

The Center of Workforce Innovations and the Northwest Indiana Forum are excited to share that our seven-county region has been recognized and will receive the state’s designation as a 21st Century Talent Region. See attached Save the Date with guest speakers.

The special designation presentation will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00am (CST) via Zoom.

The State of Indiana identifies 21st Century Talent Regions as areas that commit to using a systems approach to attract, develop, and connect Hoosier talent. In addition, they recognize regions that are working toward building and implementing a plan to increase educational attainment, raise household income, and grow population.

This honor and recognition would not be possible without efforts by many of you as well. Many have contributed to the building of community and regionalism, while sharing a collaborative spirit. This talent designation is recognition of the shared commitment we have all made to advancing economic and community prosperity in Northwest Indiana! Our combined efforts are igniting our region forward and we hope that you can virtually join us on September 18th to help accept our regional talent designation.

Please RSVP to [email protected] to receive the Zoom code.

This is an exciting time for all of us in Northwest Indiana, and we are looking forward to celebrating together!