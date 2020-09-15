Paris Hilton’s YouTube Originals doc is out now: "There’s a lot more to me than what they think"

Courtesy YouTube Originals(LOS ANGELES) — YouTube Originals has premiered its Paris Hilton documentary This Is Paris, which promises to show us a side of the heiress, reality star and businesswoman we’ve never seen before.

Among the things she discusses in the film include the alleged physical and emotional abuse she suffered as a child at a Utah boarding school for troubled teens, and her abusive relationships with men that followed her into adulthood. Paris tells ABC Audio why she’s decided to reveal all this now.

“People really don’t know the real me and I feel that it’s the perfect time in my life,” Paris explains. “I’m in the best place of my life. I really know who I am. I have a story to tell.”

“People are going to learn a lot about me that they had no idea about,” she adds.

Paris, who controls her own multi-million dollar business empire, and is the highest-paid female deejay in the world, wasn’t interested in the documentary at first, she tells Variety. But was eventually won over the the director’s vision for the project.

“I just want people to really get to know the real me,” she tells ABC Audio. “And I think that a lot of people are going to relate to it and the things that I went through in life, and understand me a lot more. And also see that there’s a lot more to me than what they think.”

Since these revelations, Paris’ former school has issued a statement saying it changed hands in 2000, so it can’t comment on what may have happened during her time there. Paris, meanwhile, is now supporting a movement called Breaking Code Silence, which is trying to reform what’s called the “Troubled Teen Industry.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.