Rosa Parks’ home displayed in Italy as US race tensions rise


Posted on: September 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The run-down, paint-chipped Detroit house where U.S. civil rights icon Rosa Parks took refuge after her historic bus boycott is going on display in Italy



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Rosa Parks’ home displayed in Italy as US race tensions rise


Posted on: September 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The run-down, paint-chipped Detroit house where U.S. civil rights icon Rosa Parks took refuge after her historic bus boycott is going on display in Italy



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.