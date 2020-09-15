‘Say her name’: City to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor’s family

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city has agreed to a settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor that includes a $12 million payment and police reforms after the Black woman was fatally shot by police who burst into her home at night

