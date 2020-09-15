Trump to take questions from uncommitted voters in ABC News town hall from Philadelphia

By LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(PHILADELPHIA) — Exactly seven weeks before Election Day and two weeks before the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump faces uncommitted voters in a 90-minute town hall special hosted by ABC News from the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the “20/20” event — “The President and the People” — from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia airing at 9 p.m. ET. The forum provides uncommitted voters, the opportunity to ask the president their questions on issues affecting Americans from the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery to protests for racial justice and climate change.

ABC News offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, but ABC News and the campaign were not able to find a mutually agreeable date.

The “20/20” special event airs from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET and 8 to 9:30 p.m. CT on ABC and ABC News Live. ABC News Live will also have pre- and post-show coverage for more context and analysis.

ABC News Live is available for streaming on Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Amazon’s news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, Xumo, Sling TV, fuboTV, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and standalone ABC News Live apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV.



8:45 p.m. Political significance of Pennsylvania as Biden, Trump increase campaign foot traffic

The final stretch of campaigning before November has put a clear spotlight on Pennsylvania as a focal point for both Biden’s and Trump’s strategies for winning the White House.

In the span of a week, there were four campaign events in the Keystone State, and both candidates visited the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the attacks.

Although the frequency of visits are facilitated by the state’s close proximity to both candidates’ home bases, Pennsylvania offers more than pandemic-era logistical convenience. After Florida, Pennsylvania boasts the second highest number of electoral votes at stake among the major battleground states, making it critical in any possible mathematical calculation of winning the presidency.

For Trump, a second win in Pennsylvania would represent a defense of his slim 2016 victory when he topped Hillary Clinton by just .7% and toppled the “Blue Wall” by winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Prior to 2016, Pennsylvanians voted for Democrats in six straight presidential elections beginning in 1992.

For Biden, a Scranton native, Pennsylvania carries some sentimental value, and presents an opportunity to rebuild a strong Democratic following in a state he won twice with Barack Obama. The former vice president has already made five trips to the state since the pandemic began earlier this year.



8:42 p.m. Trump addresses race issues and wealth disparity in America

Another uncommitted voter questioned the president about his ubiquitous campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” in light of a long history of systemic racism in housing and criminal justice.

“Because you say again, we need to see when was that ‘great’? Because that pushes us back to a time in which we cannot identify with such ‘greatness,'” the voter asked. “You’ve said everything else about choking and everything else, but you have yet to address and acknowledge that it has been a race problem in America.”

“Well, I hope there’s not a race problem,” Trump said. “I can tell you there’s none with me because I have great respect for all races — for everybody. This country is great because of it.”

The president then turned to what he called “the best unemployment numbers they’ve ever had in the Black community, by far,” prior to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

“And that was solving a lot of problems, and you know what else was — it was bringing people together,” Trump said.



8:34 p.m. Biden slams Trump on ‘broken promises’ to Pennsylvanians



Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed the president for “failed leadership” and “broken promises” to Pennsylvanians in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Trump’s trip to Philadelphia to participate in the ABC News town hall.

“President Trump failed Pennsylvania when he promised to bring back jobs but only brought a tax scam that favored the super wealthy and CEOs. He failed Pennsylvania when he intentionally misled the American people and refused to act to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now claimed the lives of nearly 8,000 Pennsylvanians. And he failed Pennsylvania by allowing the pandemic to devastate the economic wellbeing of millions and drive the state’s unemployment rate to reach its highest level in decades,” Biden wrote.

“Long before COVID-19 spread to Philadelphia, President Trump’s failed leadership was felt in every corner of the city. Pennsylvanians deserve better,” Biden added, promising to “restore” the leadership he feels is lacking in the White House if he is elected.

Biden is in Florida on Tuesday, his first trip to the key battleground state since officially securing the Democratic presidential nomination, in a visit that coincides with a fresh slate of polling showing a tightening race in the state with Trump.

ABC News offered to host a similar town hall with Biden, but ABC News and the campaign were not able to find a mutually agreeable date. Biden has a town hall with CNN on Thursday.

8:30 p.m. ‘I up-played it’: In ABC town hall, Trump denies minimizing pandemic threat

With less than two months until ballots are tallied, President Donald Trump defended his handling of race relations in the United States amid a pandemic that has disproportionately affected minority populations and unprecedented social unrest in American cities.

In a special @ABC2020, Pres. Trump disputes uncommitted voter who asked why he downplayed a virus that has disproportionately affected communities of color: “I up-played it, in terms of action. My action was very strong.” Watch tonight at 9|8c on @ABC: https://t.co/aGDnXBiKrq pic.twitter.com/Mklmyvwogd — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 16, 2020

Asked Tuesday by an uncommitted voter at ABC News’ town hall, “The President and the People,” why he would “downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately harm low-income families and minority communities,” Trump denied ever understating the disease’s threat.

“Yeah, well, I didn’t downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action. My action was very strong,” Trump said.



8:30 p.m. State of the Race: Pennsylvania polling

Recent polling paints a murky picture of the current sentiments of Pennsylvanians. According to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday, Biden has an 8-point lead in Pennsylvania, 52% to Trump’s 44%. Meanwhile, a Monmouth University poll released on Wednesday indicated a tighter race between the two, with Biden leading Trump by four points among Pennsylvania’s registered voters, 49% to 45%.

With less than two months go to until the election, and as Pennsylvanians become some of the first voters in the country to request and send back absentee ballots this week, the uncertain polling results indicate that there are likely more trips headed to the Keystone State.

The town hall comes as both presidential candidates say they are counting on taking the Keystone State in November. Tump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by a margin of 0.7% — the narrowest difference in a presidential election for the state since 1840.

Tuesday’s event will be held in accordance with state and local government COVID-19 regulations around attendance limits, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

ABC News’ Alisa Wiersema contributed to this report.

