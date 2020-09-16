EU top official proposes new 2030 target to reduce emissions
The European Commission president is proposing to reduce Europe’s total greenhouse emissions by 55% by 2030, much higher than the current goal of 40%
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
EU top official proposes new 2030 target to reduce emissions
The European Commission president is proposing to reduce Europe’s total greenhouse emissions by 55% by 2030, much higher than the current goal of 40%
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.