EU top official proposes new 2030 target to reduce emissions

The European Commission president is proposing to reduce Europe’s total greenhouse emissions by 55% by 2030, much higher than the current goal of 40%

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

EU top official proposes new 2030 target to reduce emissions

The European Commission president is proposing to reduce Europe’s total greenhouse emissions by 55% by 2030, much higher than the current goal of 40%