Laverne Cox, Sterling K. Brown, Morgan Freeman and more scheduled to appear on Sunday’s Emmys

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — The Emmys are bringing in some major star power this Sunday.

ABC and the Television Academy announced on Wednesday that Laverne Cox, Sterling K. Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Morgan Freeman are among the latest stars scheduled to appear and/or present at this Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

Other talent include: Jason Bateman, Sesame Street’s Count von Count, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, DJ D-Nice, Randall Park, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart and Jason Sudeikis.

The new additions join Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey, who were previously announced. Meanwhile, Grammy winner H.E.R. has been chosen to perform this year’s “In Memoriam” segment.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the “72nd Emmy Awards” will be broadcast Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Candice Williams

